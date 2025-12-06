Southern Miss hosts Moffitt and UAB

UAB Blazers (4-4) at Southern Miss Lady Eagles (6-3) Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UAB visits Southern…

UAB Blazers (4-4) at Southern Miss Lady Eagles (6-3)

Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAB visits Southern Miss after Molly Moffitt scored 25 points in UAB’s 81-54 win over the Southern Illinois Salukis.

The Lady Eagles have gone 5-0 at home. Southern Miss ranks sixth in the Sun Belt with 11.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Sakyia White averaging 2.4.

The Blazers are 1-1 in road games. UAB scores 73.0 points and has outscored opponents by 1.2 points per game.

Southern Miss averages 79.9 points, 8.1 more per game than the 71.8 UAB gives up. UAB averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Southern Miss gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carly Keats is scoring 13.3 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Lady Eagles. Meloney Thames is averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 39.0%.

Eleecia Carter is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Blazers. Cali Smallwood is averaging 13.6 points and 3.8 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.