Southern Miss hosts Harris and South Alabama

South Alabama Jaguars (7-3) at Southern Miss Lady Eagles (7-4)

Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama faces Southern Miss after Cordasia Harris scored 20 points in South Alabama’s 70-58 win against the North Alabama Lions.

The Lady Eagles have gone 6-0 at home. Southern Miss scores 78.5 points while outscoring opponents by 7.7 points per game.

The Jaguars are 1-2 on the road. South Alabama is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Southern Miss averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game, 4.5 more made shots than the 4.5 per game South Alabama allows. South Alabama has shot at a 44.4% rate from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points higher than the 41.7% shooting opponents of Southern Miss have averaged.

The Lady Eagles and Jaguars match up Thursday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carly Keats is shooting 38.5% and averaging 12.5 points for the Lady Eagles. Hayleigh Breland is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Amyah Sutton is averaging 13.3 points for the Jaguars. Harris is averaging 13.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

