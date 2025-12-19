Southern Miss hosts Arkansas State after Harmon’s 21-point game

Arkansas State Red Wolves (8-4, 1-0 Sun Belt) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (7-5, 1-0 Sun Belt) Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Saturday,…

Arkansas State Red Wolves (8-4, 1-0 Sun Belt) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (7-5, 1-0 Sun Belt)

Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State faces Southern Miss after Christian Harmon scored 21 points in Arkansas State’s 89-70 win against the Texas State Bobcats.

The Golden Eagles are 4-0 in home games. Southern Miss ranks fourth in the Sun Belt with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Djahi Binet averaging 2.8.

The Red Wolves are 1-0 in conference matchups. Arkansas State ranks third in the Sun Belt with 36.6 rebounds per game led by Jalen Hampton averaging 6.6.

Southern Miss’ average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Arkansas State gives up. Arkansas State has shot at a 45.4% rate from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points higher than the 41.2% shooting opponents of Southern Miss have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tylik Weeks is shooting 50.0% and averaging 17.1 points for the Golden Eagles. Curt Lewis is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Hampton is averaging seven points and 6.6 rebounds for the Red Wolves. Harmon is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 6-4, averaging 73.6 points, 34.2 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Red Wolves: 7-3, averaging 81.9 points, 37.8 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.