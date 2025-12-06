Southern Miss Golden Eagles face the Miami Hurricanes, aim for 5th straight win

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (5-3) at Miami Hurricanes (7-2) Coral Gables, Florida; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes…

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (5-3) at Miami Hurricanes (7-2)

Coral Gables, Florida; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -21.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss will try to continue its four-game win streak with a victory over Miami (FL).

The Hurricanes have gone 5-0 in home games. Miami (FL) averages 85.3 points and has outscored opponents by 19.9 points per game.

The Golden Eagles are 1-3 on the road. Southern Miss averages 80.9 points while outscoring opponents by 8.8 points per game.

Miami (FL) averages 85.3 points, 13.2 more per game than the 72.1 Southern Miss allows. Southern Miss has shot at a 47.8% clip from the field this season, 9.1 percentage points greater than the 38.7% shooting opponents of Miami (FL) have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malik Reneau is shooting 56.3% and averaging 20.1 points for the Hurricanes. Tre Donaldson is averaging 15.0 points.

Tylik Weeks is averaging 18.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Golden Eagles. Isaac Tavares is averaging 17.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.3 steals.

