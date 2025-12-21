Southern Indiana visits No. 17 Tennessee after Saunders’ 35-point performance

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (8-2, 2-0 OVC) at Tennessee Lady Volunteers (7-3) Knoxville, Tennessee; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (8-2, 2-0 OVC) at Tennessee Lady Volunteers (7-3)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Indiana faces No. 17 Tennessee after Ali Saunders scored 35 points in Southern Indiana’s 78-59 victory over the Morehead State Eagles.

The Lady Volunteers are 4-0 on their home court. Tennessee averages 80.6 points while outscoring opponents by 19.4 points per game.

The Screaming Eagles are 2-1 on the road. Southern Indiana is 8-0 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Tennessee averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game, 4.2 more made shots than the 5.5 per game Southern Indiana gives up. Southern Indiana averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Tennessee allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nya Robertson is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Lady Volunteers, while averaging 10.1 points. Janiah Barker is shooting 46.8% and averaging 15.3 points.

Saunders is averaging 16.4 points, 4.7 assists and 2.4 steals for the Screaming Eagles. Sophia Loden is averaging 13.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.