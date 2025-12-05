Southern Indiana visits Lopez and East Tennessee State

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (4-2) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (3-6) Johnson City, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (4-2) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (3-6)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State hosts Southern Indiana after Daniela Lopez scored 22 points in East Tennessee State’s 60-54 victory over the Eastern Illinois Panthers.

The Buccaneers are 1-2 on their home court. East Tennessee State is seventh in the SoCon scoring 56.2 points while shooting 33.4% from the field.

The Screaming Eagles are 1-1 on the road. Southern Indiana averages 12.3 turnovers per game and is 4-1 when winning the turnover battle.

East Tennessee State scores 56.2 points, 5.7 more per game than the 50.5 Southern Indiana gives up. Southern Indiana averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than East Tennessee State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anala Nelson is scoring 10.1 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Buccaneers. Carmen Richardson is averaging 7.0 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 27.8%.

Ali Saunders averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Screaming Eagles, scoring 13.8 points while shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc. Sophia Loden is averaging 15 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals.

