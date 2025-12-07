Southern Indiana visits Indiana State after Bailey’s 26-point game

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (3-6) at Indiana State Sycamores (5-4) Terre Haute, Indiana; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (3-6) at Indiana State Sycamores (5-4)

Terre Haute, Indiana; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sycamores -10.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Indiana takes on Indiana State after Cardell Bailey scored 26 points in Southern Indiana’s 88-74 loss to the Western Michigan Broncos.

The Sycamores have gone 4-0 at home. Indiana State is 2-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.7 turnovers per game.

The Screaming Eagles are 1-3 on the road. Southern Indiana ranks ninth in the OVC with 12.8 assists per game led by Ismail Habib averaging 3.2.

Indiana State scores 75.8 points per game, 2.0 fewer points than the 77.8 Southern Indiana gives up. Southern Indiana has shot at a 41.0% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points fewer than the 42.8% shooting opponents of Indiana State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ian Scott is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 7.9 rebounds for the Sycamores. Camp Wagner is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers.

Habib is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Screaming Eagles, while averaging 19.4 points and 3.2 assists. Bailey is averaging 13.6 points and 6.9 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.