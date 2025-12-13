Southern Indiana hosts Lin and Middle Tennessee

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (4-5) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (5-2) Evansville, Indiana; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Middle…

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (4-5) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (5-2)

Evansville, Indiana; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee visits Southern Indiana after Yu Han Lin scored 20 points in Middle Tennessee’s 60-51 win over the Memphis Tigers.

The Screaming Eagles are 3-1 in home games. Southern Indiana is 5-0 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Blue Raiders are 1-2 on the road. Middle Tennessee is 2-4 against opponents over .500.

Southern Indiana’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Middle Tennessee gives up. Middle Tennessee has shot at a 39.0% clip from the field this season, 7.3 percentage points greater than the 31.7% shooting opponents of Southern Indiana have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chloe Gannon is shooting 45.4% and averaging 14.7 points for the Screaming Eagles. Ali Saunders is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers.

Blair Baugus is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 9.3 rebounds for the Blue Raiders. Alayna Contreras is averaging 10.7 points.

