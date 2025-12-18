Southern Indiana and Little Rock face off in conference matchup

Little Rock Trojans (2-9, 0-1 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (3-7) Evansville, Indiana; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Little Rock Trojans (2-9, 0-1 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (3-7)

Evansville, Indiana; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Screaming Eagles -2.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Johnathan Lawson and Little Rock take on Ismail Habib and Southern Indiana in OVC play Thursday.

The Screaming Eagles are 2-1 on their home court. Southern Indiana allows 77.7 points and has been outscored by 4.0 points per game.

The Trojans have gone 0-1 against OVC opponents. Little Rock ranks seventh in the OVC with 13.5 assists per game led by Lawson averaging 3.8.

Southern Indiana is shooting 40.4% from the field this season, 9.7 percentage points lower than the 50.1% Little Rock allows to opponents. Little Rock averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Southern Indiana allows.

The Screaming Eagles and Trojans meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Habib is shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Screaming Eagles, while averaging 18.2 points and 3.1 assists. Cardell Bailey is shooting 40.0% and averaging 13.6 points.

Cameron Wallace is averaging 11.9 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Trojans. Lawson is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

