Southern Illinois visits Huibregtse and Bradley

Southern Illinois Salukis (6-6, 0-1 MVC) at Bradley Braves (8-4, 1-0 MVC) Peoria, Illinois; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Southern Illinois Salukis (6-6, 0-1 MVC) at Bradley Braves (8-4, 1-0 MVC)

Peoria, Illinois; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -6.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley hosts Southern Illinois after Alex Huibregtse scored 21 points in Bradley’s 108-99 overtime victory against the Indiana State Sycamores.

The Braves have gone 5-1 at home. Bradley is ninth in the MVC with 8.2 offensive rebounds per game led by AJ Smith averaging 1.8.

The Salukis have gone 0-1 against MVC opponents. Southern Illinois is the leader in the MVC scoring 14.2 fast break points per game.

Bradley scores 78.9 points, 5.3 more per game than the 73.6 Southern Illinois gives up. Southern Illinois has shot at a 49.1% clip from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points greater than the 42.9% shooting opponents of Bradley have averaged.

The Braves and Salukis match up Sunday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Montana Wheeler is averaging nine points and 3.6 assists for the Braves. Jaquan Johnson is averaging 17.5 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 46.4% over the last 10 games.

Quel’Ron House is scoring 15.1 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Salukis. Drew Steffe is averaging 10.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 7-3, averaging 79.9 points, 31.2 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 10.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Salukis: 4-6, averaging 77.1 points, 34.9 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

