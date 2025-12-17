Southern Illinois visits Bradley on 4-game road slide

Southern Illinois Salukis (2-6) at Bradley Braves (5-4) Peoria, Illinois; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois will attempt…

Southern Illinois Salukis (2-6) at Bradley Braves (5-4)

Peoria, Illinois; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois will attempt to end its four-game road losing streak when the Salukis play Bradley.

The Braves have gone 4-0 at home. Bradley is eighth in the MVC with 22.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Amy O’Hara averaging 7.0.

The Salukis are 0-3 on the road. Southern Illinois ranks sixth in the MVC with 33.4 rebounds per game led by Indya Green averaging 7.8.

Bradley’s average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Southern Illinois allows. Southern Illinois averages 60.6 points per game, 8.2 fewer points than the 68.8 Bradley gives up.

The Braves and Salukis meet Thursday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaylen Nelson is shooting 40.3% and averaging 19.3 points for the Braves. Maya Foz is averaging 13.0 points.

Alayna Kraus is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Salukis. Kayla Cooper is averaging 11.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.