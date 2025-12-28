Southern Illinois hosts Belmont in conference matchup

Belmont Bruins (5-7, 1-0 MVC) at Southern Illinois Salukis (2-7, 0-1 MVC) Carbondale, Illinois; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Belmont Bruins (5-7, 1-0 MVC) at Southern Illinois Salukis (2-7, 0-1 MVC)

Carbondale, Illinois; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alayna Kraus and Southern Illinois host Tuti Jones and Belmont in MVC action Monday.

The Salukis have gone 2-1 in home games. Southern Illinois is 2-6 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Bruins are 1-0 against MVC opponents. Belmont ranks fourth in the MVC with 13.0 assists per game led by Jones averaging 3.8.

Southern Illinois is shooting 35.1% from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points lower than the 40.3% Belmont allows to opponents. Belmont averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Southern Illinois allows.

The Salukis and Bruins meet Monday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kayla Cooper averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Salukis, scoring 10.6 points while shooting 23.7% from beyond the arc. Kraus is shooting 40.3% and averaging 16.0 points.

Hilary Fuller is averaging 12.4 points for the Bruins. Jones is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

