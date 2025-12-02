Southern Illinois faces UAB on 5-game skid

Southern Illinois Salukis (1-5) at UAB Blazers (3-4) Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois comes into…

Southern Illinois Salukis (1-5) at UAB Blazers (3-4)

Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois comes into the matchup with UAB as losers of five straight games.

The Blazers are 1-2 on their home court. UAB is 2-3 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Salukis are 0-2 on the road. Southern Illinois ranks seventh in the MVC with 32.8 rebounds per game led by Indya Green averaging 6.8.

UAB scores 71.9 points per game, 0.7 more points than the 71.2 Southern Illinois gives up. Southern Illinois’ 36.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.6 percentage points lower than UAB has allowed to its opponents (43.2%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Eleecia Carter is shooting 46.7% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Blazers, while averaging 16.6 points and 3.1 assists. Cali Smallwood is shooting 40.0% and averaging 12.9 points.

Alayna Kraus is shooting 42.0% and averaging 16.8 points for the Salukis. Kayla Cooper is averaging 10.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.