Southern Illinois faces Richmond on 3-game win streak

Southern Illinois Salukis (6-4) at Richmond Spiders (8-1)

Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spiders -4.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois will attempt to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory over Richmond.

The Spiders have gone 6-0 in home games. Richmond scores 84.8 points and has outscored opponents by 15.1 points per game.

The Salukis are 1-3 on the road. Southern Illinois scores 80.3 points and has outscored opponents by 8.8 points per game.

Richmond makes 46.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.3 percentage points higher than Southern Illinois has allowed to its opponents (40.6%). Southern Illinois averages 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Richmond allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aiden Argabright is scoring 11.3 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Spiders. Will Johnston is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers.

Drew Steffe is shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Salukis, while averaging 9.4 points. Quel’Ron House is averaging 14.2 points and 1.5 steals.

