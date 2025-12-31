Southern hosts Prairie View A&M after Schultz’s 24-point outing

Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers (2-9) at Southern Jaguars (4-7) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Thursday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Prairie…

Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers (2-9) at Southern Jaguars (4-7)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Thursday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M visits Southern after Crystal Schultz scored 24 points in Prairie View A&M’s 93-60 loss to the Texas A&M Aggies.

The Jaguars are 2-0 in home games. Southern allows 69.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 11.4 points per game.

The Lady Panthers are 0-9 in road games. Prairie View A&M ranks eighth in the SWAC with 19.6 defensive rebounds per game led by CJ Wilson averaging 5.2.

Southern is shooting 37.1% from the field this season, 7.1 percentage points lower than the 44.2% Prairie View A&M allows to opponents. Prairie View A&M averages 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Southern gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylia Reed is shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, while averaging 8.4 points. DeMya Porter is averaging 10.7 points over the past 10 games.

Schultz is shooting 32.0% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Lady Panthers, while averaging 14.7 points. Wilson is averaging 13.9 points and 5.1 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 4-6, averaging 58.5 points, 29.1 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Lady Panthers: 2-8, averaging 55.7 points, 24.9 rebounds, 7.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 34.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.7 points.

