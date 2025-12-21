Southern California tops D-III’s UC Santa Cruz 102-63

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Dynes had 16 points and Ezra Ausar, Chad Baker-Mazara and Jacob Cofie all reached double…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Dynes had 16 points and Ezra Ausar, Chad Baker-Mazara and Jacob Cofie all reached double figures as Southern California rolled to a 102-63 victory over Division III member UC Santa Barbara on Sunday.

Dynes made 8 of 10 shots and added five rebounds for the Trojans (12-1), who have won three straight following an 84-76 Big Ten Conference home loss to the Washington Huskies.

Ausar made 6 of 7 shots and all three of his free throws for USC, scoring 15. Baker-Mazara also scored 15, adding seven rebounds and five assists. Cofie scored 14 on 7-for-8 shooting and grabbed seven rebounds.

Aidan Carleson hit three 3-pointers and scored 13 off the bench to lead the Banana Slugs. Thomas Conley missed just one shot and scored 11.

UC Santa Cruz filled in for Brown University, which decided not to make the trip after the campus shooting on Dec. 13 that killed two students and wounded nine.

Conley hit a 3-pointer to get Santa Cruz within 19-18 with 8:15 left in the first half. The Banana Slugs went scoreless over the final 3:41, and the Trojans closed with an 8-0 run for a 45-26 advantage at halftime.

Dynes had 12 points in the second half to help USC cruise to the victory.

USC: At No. 2 Michigan in Big Ten Conference play on Jan. 2.

