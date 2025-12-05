Southeast Missouri State faces Southern Illinois following Taylor’s 24-point showing

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (3-4) at Southern Illinois Salukis (1-6) Carbondale, Illinois; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri…

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (3-4) at Southern Illinois Salukis (1-6)

Carbondale, Illinois; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri State visits Southern Illinois after Carmen Taylor scored 24 points in Southeast Missouri State’s 116-34 win against the Harris-Stowe Hornets.

The Salukis are 1-1 on their home court. Southern Illinois is seventh in the MVC with 22.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Indya Green averaging 4.3.

The Redhawks are 1-2 on the road. Southeast Missouri State is eighth in the OVC allowing 67.1 points while holding opponents to 37.0% shooting.

Southern Illinois’ average of 4.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 more made shots on average than the 4.1 per game Southeast Missouri State allows. Southeast Missouri State’s 39.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.6 percentage points lower than Southern Illinois has allowed to its opponents (46.0%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Alayna Kraus is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Salukis. Kayla Cooper is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers.

Lexi McCully is shooting 43.9% and averaging 16.1 points for the Redhawks. Taylor is averaging 12.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

