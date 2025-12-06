Southeast Missouri State defeats Chattanooga 74-70

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Luke Almodovar had 16 points in Southeast Missouri State’s 74-70 win over Chattanooga on Saturday. Almodovar…

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Luke Almodovar had 16 points in Southeast Missouri State’s 74-70 win over Chattanooga on Saturday.

Almodovar shot 6 for 13, including 4 for 9 from beyond the arc for the Redhawks (4-6). Braxton Stacker shot 3 for 12 (2 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to add 12 points. BJ Ward had 10 points and went 4 of 8 from the field (2 for 4 from 3-point range).

The Mocs (4-5) were led by Jordan Frison, who recorded 17 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Chattanooga also got 11 points from Tedrick Washington Jr. Tate Darner also had nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

