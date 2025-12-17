South Florida visits Philon and No. 16 Alabama

South Florida Bulls (6-4) at Alabama Crimson Tide (7-3) Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crimson Tide…

South Florida Bulls (6-4) at Alabama Crimson Tide (7-3)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crimson Tide -14.5; over/under is 182.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Alabama hosts South Florida after Labaron Philon scored 24 points in Alabama’s 96-75 loss to the Arizona Wildcats.

The Crimson Tide are 3-1 in home games. Alabama ranks sixth in the SEC with 17.6 assists per game led by Philon averaging 5.4.

The Bulls are 1-1 on the road. South Florida is fourth in the AAC with 12.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Izaiyah Nelson averaging 3.9.

Alabama makes 47.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than South Florida has allowed to its opponents (43.6%). South Florida averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Alabama gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Philon is scoring 21.7 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists for the Crimson Tide. Aden Holloway is averaging 15.6 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 46.3%.

Joseph Pinion is shooting 39.5% and averaging 14.6 points for the Bulls. Josh Omojafo is averaging 13.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.