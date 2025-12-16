South Florida visits No. 16 Alabama after Pinion’s 21-point outing

South Florida Bulls (6-4) at Alabama Crimson Tide (7-3) Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South Florida visits…

South Florida Bulls (6-4) at Alabama Crimson Tide (7-3)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Florida visits No. 16 Alabama after Joseph Pinion scored 21 points in South Florida’s 81-75 victory over the Charleston (SC) Cougars.

The Crimson Tide have gone 3-1 at home. Alabama is 2-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 10.3 turnovers per game.

The Bulls are 1-1 in road games. South Florida ranks fourth in the AAC with 12.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Izaiyah Nelson averaging 3.9.

Alabama makes 47.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than South Florida has allowed to its opponents (43.6%). South Florida has shot at a 43.6% clip from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 42.2% shooting opponents of Alabama have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Labaron Philon averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Crimson Tide, scoring 21.7 points while shooting 41.5% from beyond the arc. Aden Holloway is shooting 46.3% and averaging 15.6 points.

Pinion is shooting 39.5% and averaging 14.6 points for the Bulls. Josh Omojafo is averaging 13.2 points.

