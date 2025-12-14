South Florida visits No. 14 Vanderbilt following Blakes’ 28-point performance

South Florida Bulls (6-4) at Vanderbilt Commodores (9-0) Nashville, Tennessee; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Vanderbilt hosts…

South Florida Bulls (6-4) at Vanderbilt Commodores (9-0)

Nashville, Tennessee; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Vanderbilt hosts South Florida after Mikayla Blakes scored 28 points in Vanderbilt’s 81-68 win against the Virginia Cavaliers.

The Commodores are 4-0 on their home court. Vanderbilt ranks second in the SEC with 20.4 assists per game led by Aubrey Galvan averaging 6.6.

The Bulls play their first true road game after going 6-4 with a 1-3 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. South Florida is fourth in the AAC scoring 71.1 points per game and is shooting 42.0%.

Vanderbilt averages 86.2 points, 17.6 more per game than the 68.6 South Florida gives up. South Florida averages 4.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Vanderbilt gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blakes is scoring 25.4 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Commodores. Justine Pissott is averaging 10.7 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 41.5%.

Katie Davidson is shooting 31.5% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, while averaging 11.5 points. Stefanie Ingram is averaging 9.7 points and six assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

