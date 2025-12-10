South Florida secures 81-75 win over Charleston

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Joseph Pinion had 21 points in South Florida’s 81-75 win against Charleston (SC) on Wednesday. Pinion…

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Joseph Pinion had 21 points in South Florida’s 81-75 win against Charleston (SC) on Wednesday.

Pinion had four steals for the Bulls (6-4). Tristan Beckford scored 17 points while going 6 of 9 from the floor, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and 4 for 6 from the line and added nine rebounds. Izaiyah Nelson had 17 points and shot 5 of 13 from the field and 7 for 11 from the line.

The Cougars (4-6) were led by Jlynn Counter, who posted 19 points and six assists. Connor Hickman added 15 points and two steals for Charleston. Martin Kalu finished with 12 points and two blocks.

