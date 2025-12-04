South Florida hosts Utah State after Collins’ 23-point performance

Utah State Aggies (7-0) at South Florida Bulls (4-4) Tampa, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -1.5;…

Utah State Aggies (7-0) at South Florida Bulls (4-4)

Tampa, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -1.5; over/under is 162.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State faces South Florida after Michael Collins Jr. scored 23 points in Utah State’s 84-81 overtime victory against the Montana State Bobcats.

The Bulls have gone 2-0 in home games. South Florida leads the AAC averaging 91.4 points and is shooting 43.9%.

The Aggies play their first true road game after going 7-0 to begin the season. Utah State averages 11.9 turnovers per game and is 5-0 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

South Florida’s average of 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 more made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Utah State allows. Utah State has shot at a 53.1% rate from the field this season, 7.6 percentage points above the 45.5% shooting opponents of South Florida have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Omojafo is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Bulls. CJ Brown is averaging 14.1 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 41.4%.

Collins averages 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 21.3 points while shooting 52.2% from beyond the arc. Mason Falslev is averaging 13.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.7 steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

