South Florida hosts Utah State after Collins’ 23-point game

Utah State Aggies (7-0) at South Florida Bulls (4-4)

Tampa, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State faces South Florida after Michael Collins Jr. scored 23 points in Utah State’s 84-81 overtime victory against the Montana State Bobcats.

The Bulls have gone 2-0 at home. South Florida averages 91.4 points while outscoring opponents by 8.9 points per game.

The Aggies play their first true road game after going 7-0 to begin the season. Utah State is the leader in the MWC scoring 18.4 fast break points per game.

South Florida’s average of 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 more made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Utah State allows. Utah State has shot at a 53.1% rate from the field this season, 7.6 percentage points above the 45.5% shooting opponents of South Florida have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Omojafo is shooting 49.3% and averaging 15.3 points for the Bulls. Joseph Pinion is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers.

Collins is averaging 21.3 points for the Aggies. Mason Falslev is averaging 13.7 points.

