South Florida hosts Charleston (SC) after Hickman’s 20-point performance

Charleston (SC) Cougars (4-5) at South Florida Bulls (5-4) Tampa, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) plays…

Charleston (SC) Cougars (4-5) at South Florida Bulls (5-4)

Tampa, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) plays South Florida after Connor Hickman scored 20 points in Charleston (SC)’s 96-73 loss to the Belmont Bruins.

The Bulls have gone 3-0 in home games. South Florida is fourth in the AAC in rebounding with 36.1 rebounds. Izaiyah Nelson leads the Bulls with 9.3 boards.

The Cougars have gone 0-1 away from home. Charleston (SC) has a 2-5 record against teams over .500.

South Florida is shooting 44.0% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 44.5% Charleston (SC) allows to opponents. Charleston (SC)’s 41.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.0 percentage points lower than South Florida has given up to its opponents (44.4%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Omojafo is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Bulls. Joseph Pinion is averaging 13.9 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 38.8%.

Martin Kalu is averaging 11.2 points for the Cougars. Chol Machot is averaging 10.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.2 blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.