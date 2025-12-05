South Dakota visits Denker and Northern Colorado

South Dakota Coyotes (5-4) at Northern Colorado Bears (8-1) Greeley, Colorado; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado hosts…

South Dakota Coyotes (5-4) at Northern Colorado Bears (8-1)

Greeley, Colorado; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado hosts South Dakota after Quinn Denker scored 22 points in Northern Colorado’s 75-70 victory against the Omaha Mavericks.

The Bears have gone 3-0 at home. Northern Colorado ranks seventh in the Big Sky with 8.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Brock Wisne averaging 2.6.

The Coyotes have gone 0-2 away from home. South Dakota is fifth in the Summit League giving up 79.2 points while holding opponents to 47.9% shooting.

Northern Colorado is shooting 49.5% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 47.9% South Dakota allows to opponents. South Dakota scores 12.6 more points per game (83.2) than Northern Colorado allows to opponents (70.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Zack Bloch is shooting 52.5% from beyond the arc with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 13.4 points and 1.7 steals. Denker is shooting 52.3% and averaging 18.7 points.

Isaac Bruns is scoring 18.3 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Coyotes. Jordan Crawford is averaging 11.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.