South Dakota visits Carson and North Dakota State

South Dakota Coyotes (8-7) at North Dakota State Bison (10-5)

Fargo, North Dakota; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State hosts South Dakota after Trevian Carson scored 23 points in North Dakota State’s 76-66 loss to the UTEP Miners.

The Bison have gone 6-0 at home. North Dakota State is fourth in the Summit League with 22.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Carson averaging 4.3.

The Coyotes are 0-5 in road games. South Dakota averages 12.7 turnovers per game and is 4-2 when winning the turnover battle.

North Dakota State averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.8 more made shots than the 6.0 per game South Dakota gives up. South Dakota scores 13.3 more points per game (83.5) than North Dakota State allows (70.2).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Damari Wheeler-Thomas is scoring 14.9 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Bison. Carson is averaging 15.0 points and 6.9 rebounds while shooting 56.6% over the last 10 games.

Isaac Bruns is scoring 20.6 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Coyotes. Jordan Crawford is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 7-3, averaging 78.7 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Coyotes: 5-5, averaging 80.5 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

