South Dakota State plays Wyoming

Wyoming Cowboys (8-2) vs. South Dakota State Jackrabbits (7-5) Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Wyoming Cowboys (8-2) vs. South Dakota State Jackrabbits (7-5)

Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -4.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State faces Wyoming in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

The Jackrabbits are 7-5 in non-conference play. South Dakota State averages 74.3 points while outscoring opponents by 8.4 points per game.

The Cowboys have an 8-2 record in non-conference play. Wyoming has a 7-1 record against teams over .500.

South Dakota State makes 45.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than Wyoming has allowed to its opponents (41.4%). Wyoming has shot at a 49.2% rate from the field this season, 9.0 percentage points greater than the 40.2% shooting opponents of South Dakota State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Jackson is averaging 11.9 points for the Jackrabbits. Joe Sayler is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Nasir Meyer averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, scoring 12.3 points while shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc. Leland Walker is averaging 14.1 points and four assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.