South Dakota State plays Ball State, seeks 5th straight win

Ball State Cardinals (8-3) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (9-2)

Brookings, South Dakota; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State comes into a matchup against Ball State as winners of four straight games.

The Jackrabbits are 3-0 in home games. South Dakota State is 2-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.6 turnovers per game.

The Cardinals are 3-2 on the road. Ball State is the MAC leader with 29.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Bree Salenbien averaging 5.4.

South Dakota State averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 5.9 per game Ball State gives up. Ball State has shot at a 43.0% clip from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points above the 38.2% shooting opponents of South Dakota State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brooklyn Meyer is scoring 21.5 points per game with 7.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Jackrabbits. Madison Mathiowetz is averaging 13.4 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 47.4% over the last 10 games.

Salenbien is shooting 45.0% and averaging 16.7 points for the Cardinals. Grace Kingery is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jackrabbits: 8-2, averaging 76.8 points, 36.9 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Cardinals: 7-3, averaging 77.7 points, 42.9 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

