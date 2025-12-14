South Dakota State Jackrabbits and the Wyoming Cowboys meet in Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Wyoming Cowboys (8-2) vs. South Dakota State Jackrabbits (7-5) Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South…

Wyoming Cowboys (8-2) vs. South Dakota State Jackrabbits (7-5)

Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State takes on Wyoming at Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

The Jackrabbits have a 7-5 record in non-conference games. South Dakota State is the Summit League leader with 36.5 rebounds per game led by Damon Wilkinson averaging 6.6.

The Cowboys are 8-2 in non-conference play. Wyoming ranks second in the MWC with 11.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Matija Belic averaging 1.9.

South Dakota State averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 6.1 per game Wyoming allows. Wyoming has shot at a 49.2% rate from the field this season, 9.0 percentage points greater than the 40.2% shooting opponents of South Dakota State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Jackson is shooting 40.0% and averaging 11.9 points for the Jackrabbits. Wilkinson is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

Leland Walker is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Cowboys. Nasir Meyer is averaging 12.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.