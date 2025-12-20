South Dakota State hosts Booker and No. 2 Texas

Texas Longhorns (13-0, 1-0 SEC) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (10-3) Brookings, South Dakota; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Texas Longhorns (13-0, 1-0 SEC) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (10-3)

Brookings, South Dakota; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Texas faces South Dakota State after Madison Booker scored 28 points in Texas’ 96-38 win over the Northwestern State Lady Demons.

The Jackrabbits are 4-0 in home games. South Dakota State is third in the Summit scoring 75.2 points while shooting 46.7% from the field.

The Longhorns are 1-0 on the road. Texas scores 93.2 points and has outscored opponents by 40.8 points per game.

South Dakota State scores 75.2 points, 22.8 more per game than the 52.4 Texas gives up. Texas averages 4.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game South Dakota State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Madison Mathiowetz is shooting 49.0% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Jackrabbits, while averaging 12.5 points. Brooklyn Meyer is averaging 20.4 points and seven rebounds over the last 10 games.

Booker is shooting 54.3% and averaging 19.1 points for the Longhorns. Jordan Lee is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jackrabbits: 7-3, averaging 73.0 points, 34.4 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Longhorns: 10-0, averaging 90.4 points, 35.3 rebounds, 20.3 assists, 13.4 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

