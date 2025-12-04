Live Radio
South Dakota State defeats Northern Arizona 75-62 behind 20 points from Joe Sayler

The Associated Press

December 4, 2025, 12:14 AM

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Joe Sayler had 20 points in South Dakota State’s 75-62 victory against Northern Arizona on Wednesday.

Sayler also contributed three steals for the Jackrabbits (5-4). Damon Wilkinson scored 13 points while shooting 4 of 6 from the field and 5 for 7 from the line and added five rebounds. Kalen Garry had 11 points.

The Lumberjacks (4-3) were led in scoring by Arne Osojnik, who finished with 16 points. Zack Davidson added 11 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

