South Dakota State defeats Northern Arizona 75-62 behind 20 points from Joe Sayler

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Joe Sayler had 20 points in South Dakota State’s 75-62 victory against Northern Arizona on Wednesday.

Sayler also contributed three steals for the Jackrabbits (5-4). Damon Wilkinson scored 13 points while shooting 4 of 6 from the field and 5 for 7 from the line and added five rebounds. Kalen Garry had 11 points.

The Lumberjacks (4-3) were led in scoring by Arne Osojnik, who finished with 16 points. Zack Davidson added 11 points and two steals.

