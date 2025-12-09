South Dakota Coyotes to face Bradley Braves on the road

South Dakota Coyotes (8-2) at Bradley Braves (4-4) Peoria, Illinois; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bradley hosts South Dakota…

South Dakota Coyotes (8-2) at Bradley Braves (4-4)

Peoria, Illinois; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley hosts South Dakota in a matchup of Division 1 Division teams.

The Braves are 3-0 on their home court. Bradley scores 71.6 points and has outscored opponents by 2.0 points per game.

The Coyotes are 3-1 on the road. South Dakota averages 77.4 points while outscoring opponents by 23.4 points per game.

Bradley scores 71.6 points, 17.6 more per game than the 54.0 South Dakota gives up. South Dakota scores 7.8 more points per game (77.4) than Bradley gives up (69.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaylen Nelson is shooting 41.4% and averaging 20.3 points for the Braves. Tamia Perryman is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers.

Angelina Robles averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Coyotes, scoring 15.9 points while shooting 42.4% from beyond the arc. Elise Turrubiates is averaging 9.7 points and seven rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.