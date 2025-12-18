South Dakota Coyotes play the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (4-6, 1-1 Southland) vs. South Dakota Coyotes (8-4) Malibu, California; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (4-6, 1-1 Southland) vs. South Dakota Coyotes (8-4)

Malibu, California; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley and South Dakota square off in Malibu, California.

The Coyotes have an 8-4 record against non-conference oppponents. South Dakota scores 75.1 points while outscoring opponents by 18.6 points per game.

The Vaqueros are 3-5 in non-conference play. UT Rio Grande Valley has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

South Dakota’s average of 5.3 made 3-pointers per game is 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game UT Rio Grande Valley gives up. UT Rio Grande Valley has shot at a 40.6% rate from the field this season, 8.2 percentage points higher than the 32.4% shooting opponents of South Dakota have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patience Williams is averaging 8.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Coyotes. Angelina Robles is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

Jalayah Ingram is scoring 18.4 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Vaqueros. Chazlyn Dettor is averaging 9.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

