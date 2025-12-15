South Carolina Upstate visits South Carolina State on 4-game road slide

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (6-6) at South Carolina State Bulldogs (0-11) Orangeburg, South Carolina; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (6-6) at South Carolina State Bulldogs (0-11)

Orangeburg, South Carolina; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina Upstate travels to South Carolina State looking to end its four-game road skid.

The Bulldogs have gone 0-1 at home. South Carolina State ranks eighth in the MEAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 89.5 points while holding opponents to 49.2% shooting.

The Spartans have gone 1-5 away from home. South Carolina Upstate ranks fifth in the Big South shooting 34.0% from 3-point range.

South Carolina State averages 64.8 points per game, 6.0 fewer points than the 70.8 South Carolina Upstate allows. South Carolina Upstate’s 44.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.3 percentage points lower than South Carolina State has given up to its opponents (49.2%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Johnson is averaging 8.1 points and 3.7 assists for the Bulldogs. Obie Bronston Jr. is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

Mason Bendinger is averaging 15.8 points for the Spartans. Carmelo Adkins is averaging 14.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 0-10, averaging 66.8 points, 28.4 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.0 points per game.

Spartans: 5-5, averaging 79.7 points, 36.4 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.