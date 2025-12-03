South Carolina Upstate takes on Coastal Carolina after Gregory’s 20-point game

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (5-3) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (4-5) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (5-3) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (4-5)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -1.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina Upstate hosts Coastal Carolina after Karmani Gregory scored 20 points in South Carolina Upstate’s 72-63 loss to the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Spartans have gone 3-1 at home. South Carolina Upstate averages 11.6 turnovers per game and is 2-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Chanticleers are 1-3 on the road. Coastal Carolina averages 74.9 points while outscoring opponents by 7.9 points per game.

South Carolina Upstate averages 79.3 points, 12.3 more per game than the 67.0 Coastal Carolina gives up. Coastal Carolina averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.7 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game South Carolina Upstate gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mason Bendinger is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 2.2 rebounds for the Spartans. Carmelo Adkins is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers.

Rasheed Jones is shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Chanticleers, while averaging 13.6 points. Joshua Beadle is averaging 14.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

