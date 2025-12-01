South Carolina takes on Virginia Tech after Strong’s 22-point outing

Virginia Tech Hokies (6-2) at South Carolina Gamecocks (5-2) Columbia, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina…

Virginia Tech Hokies (6-2) at South Carolina Gamecocks (5-2)

Columbia, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina faces Virginia Tech after Elijah Strong scored 22 points in South Carolina’s 74-62 win against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers.

The Gamecocks have gone 5-0 at home. South Carolina has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Hokies play their first true road game after going 6-2 with a 2-2 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Virginia Tech averages 8.6 turnovers per game and is 6-2 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

South Carolina averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 7.5 per game Virginia Tech allows. Virginia Tech averages 12.6 more points per game (82.6) than South Carolina gives up to opponents (70.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Meechie Johnson Jr. is shooting 37.6% and averaging 14.4 points for the Gamecocks. Grant Polk is averaging 5.3 points.

Jaden Schutt is shooting 43.8% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Hokies, while averaging 10.3 points. Neoklis Avdalas is averaging 13.8 points and 4.6 assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

