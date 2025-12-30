South Carolina State visits No. 19 Tennessee following Johnson’s 23-point outing

South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-13) at Tennessee Volunteers (9-3) Knoxville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Volunteers -45.5;…

South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-13) at Tennessee Volunteers (9-3)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Volunteers -45.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina State visits No. 19 Tennessee after Jayden Johnson scored 23 points in South Carolina State’s 95-70 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The Volunteers have gone 7-0 in home games. Tennessee is fourth in college basketball with 13.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Jaylen Carey averaging 3.0 offensive boards.

The Bulldogs are 0-11 on the road. South Carolina State allows 86.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 20.6 points per game.

Tennessee’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game South Carolina State gives up. South Carolina State has shot at a 39.4% clip from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 38.1% shooting opponents of Tennessee have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ja’Kobi Gillespie is shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Volunteers, while averaging 17.6 points and 5.7 assists. Nate Ament is averaging 14.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

Cameron Clark is averaging 8.4 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Johnson is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Volunteers: 7-3, averaging 81.5 points, 39.2 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 68.3 points, 27.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

