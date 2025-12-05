South Carolina State takes on Bethune-Cookman on 8-game losing streak

South Carolina State Bulldogs (0-8) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (2-6) Daytona Beach, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats…

South Carolina State Bulldogs (0-8) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (2-6)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -10.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina State is looking to break its eight-game skid with a win against Bethune-Cookman.

The Wildcats are 1-0 in home games. Bethune-Cookman gives up 81.3 points and has been outscored by 8.3 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 0-7 on the road. South Carolina State is 0-3 against opponents with a winning record.

Bethune-Cookman is shooting 44.1% from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points lower than the 49.9% South Carolina State allows to opponents. South Carolina State averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Bethune-Cookman allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jakobi Heady is shooting 45.1% and averaging 14.7 points for the Wildcats. Jordan Johnson is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers.

Obie Bronston Jr. is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Noah Treadwell is averaging 9.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

