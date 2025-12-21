South Carolina State plays UNC Greensboro, looks to stop road slide

South Carolina State Lady Bulldogs (3-11) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (7-5) Greensboro, North Carolina; Monday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

South Carolina State Lady Bulldogs (3-11) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (7-5)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Monday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina State visits UNC Greensboro looking to break its seven-game road skid.

The Spartans have gone 4-0 at home. UNC Greensboro is the leader in the SoCon in team defense, giving up 56.4 points while holding opponents to 39.5% shooting.

The Lady Bulldogs have gone 0-7 away from home. South Carolina State leads the MEAC with 12.4 assists. Mya Byrd leads the Lady Bulldogs with 2.8.

UNC Greensboro averages 62.7 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than the 68.4 South Carolina State gives up. South Carolina State averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than UNC Greensboro gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tasia Johnson is averaging six points for the Spartans. Jeni Levine is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

Lemyiah Harris is shooting 27.6% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Lady Bulldogs, while averaging 11 points. Shaunice Reed is shooting 42.7% and averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 7-3, averaging 67.0 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 9.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.6 points per game.

Lady Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 50.7 points, 26.8 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 33.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.