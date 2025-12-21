South Carolina State plays South Carolina, looks to end road losing streak

South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-12) at South Carolina Gamecocks (7-4) Columbia, South Carolina; Monday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South…

South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-12) at South Carolina Gamecocks (7-4)

Columbia, South Carolina; Monday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina State hits the road against South Carolina looking to end its 10-game road skid.

The Gamecocks have gone 7-1 in home games. South Carolina is fourth in the SEC in team defense, allowing 68.2 points while holding opponents to 42.3% shooting.

The Bulldogs have gone 0-10 away from home. South Carolina State averages 14.6 turnovers per game and is 0-2 when winning the turnover battle.

South Carolina’s average of 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game South Carolina State gives up. South Carolina State’s 39.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.1 percentage points lower than South Carolina has allowed to its opponents (42.3%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Meechie Johnson Jr. is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Gamecocks. Mike Sharavjamts is averaging 12.5 points and 6.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Obie Bronston Jr. is shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 12.4 points. Jayden Johnson is averaging 9.9 points and 3.4 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 6-4, averaging 77.1 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 67.4 points, 28.4 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.5 points.

