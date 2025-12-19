South Carolina State plays Florida State, aims to end road losing streak

South Carolina State Lady Bulldogs (3-10) at Florida State Seminoles (4-9, 0-2 ACC) Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

South Carolina State Lady Bulldogs (3-10) at Florida State Seminoles (4-9, 0-2 ACC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina State will aim to break its six-game road losing streak when the Lady Bulldogs visit Florida State.

The Seminoles have gone 3-6 in home games. Florida State allows 79.7 points and has been outscored by 5.2 points per game.

The Lady Bulldogs are 0-6 on the road. South Carolina State has a 2-6 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Florida State averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 3.1 more made shots than the 5.5 per game South Carolina State gives up. South Carolina State’s 37.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.0 percentage points lower than Florida State has allowed to its opponents (42.6%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Sole Williams is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Seminoles. Jasmine Shavers is averaging 12.9 points and 4.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Shaunice Reed is averaging 12 points and two steals for the Lady Bulldogs. Lemyiah Harris is averaging 8.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seminoles: 2-8, averaging 70.9 points, 34.5 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.6 points per game.

Lady Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 53.5 points, 27.0 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 34.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.