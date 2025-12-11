South Carolina State plays Alabama State on 4-game road slide

South Carolina State Lady Bulldogs (3-8) at Alabama State Lady Hornets (2-6) Montgomery, Alabama; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

South Carolina State Lady Bulldogs (3-8) at Alabama State Lady Hornets (2-6)

Montgomery, Alabama; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina State hits the road against Alabama State looking to end its four-game road slide.

The Lady Hornets are 2-1 in home games. Alabama State ranks third in the SWAC with 22.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Charlese McClendon averaging 3.4.

The Lady Bulldogs are 0-4 on the road. South Carolina State is 0-1 in one-possession games.

Alabama State scores 54.1 points per game, 11.2 fewer points than the 65.3 South Carolina State gives up. South Carolina State has shot at a 38.8% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points above the 38.3% shooting opponents of Alabama State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: McClendon is scoring 7.6 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Lady Hornets. C.Simpson is averaging 6.4 points and 1.9 rebounds while shooting 39.5%.

Shaunice Reed is scoring 11.8 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Lady Bulldogs. Mya Byrd is averaging 9.9 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 35.3% over the last 10 games.

