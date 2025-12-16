South Carolina State faces South Carolina Upstate, looks to stop 11-game skid

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (6-6) at South Carolina State Bulldogs (0-11) Orangeburg, South Carolina; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (6-6) at South Carolina State Bulldogs (0-11)

Orangeburg, South Carolina; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -9.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina State will try to stop its 11-game slide when the Bulldogs take on South Carolina Upstate.

The Bulldogs have gone 0-1 at home. South Carolina State is the MEAC leader with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Cameron Clark averaging 3.0.

The Spartans are 1-5 on the road. South Carolina Upstate scores 78.3 points and has outscored opponents by 7.5 points per game.

South Carolina State’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game South Carolina Upstate allows. South Carolina Upstate averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than South Carolina State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Obie Bronston Jr. is shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 12.9 points. Noah Treadwell is averaging 8.7 points over the past 10 games.

Jafeth Martinez is averaging 4.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Spartans. Carmelo Adkins is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 0-10, averaging 66.8 points, 28.4 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.0 points per game.

Spartans: 5-5, averaging 79.7 points, 36.4 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.