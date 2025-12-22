South Carolina State faces South Carolina on 10-game road skid

South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-12) at South Carolina Gamecocks (7-4) Columbia, South Carolina; Monday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-12) at South Carolina Gamecocks (7-4)

Columbia, South Carolina; Monday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gamecocks -31.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina State will look to break its 10-game road skid when the Bulldogs take on South Carolina.

The Gamecocks are 7-1 in home games. South Carolina is third in the SEC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 68.2 points while holding opponents to 42.3% shooting.

The Bulldogs are 0-10 on the road. South Carolina State ranks seventh in the MEAC with 18.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Chris Parker averaging 4.9.

South Carolina is shooting 45.0% from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points lower than the 48.6% South Carolina State allows to opponents. South Carolina State averages 65.6 points per game, 2.6 fewer than the 68.2 South Carolina allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Sharavjamts is averaging 11.7 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Gamecocks. Meechie Johnson Jr. is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Obie Bronston Jr. is averaging 12.4 points for the Bulldogs. Jayden Johnson is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 6-4, averaging 77.1 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 67.4 points, 28.4 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.