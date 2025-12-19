South Carolina State beats Brewton-Parker 68-54

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Cameron Clark scored 16 points as South Carolina State beat Brewton-Parker 68-54 on Friday. Clark also…

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Cameron Clark scored 16 points as South Carolina State beat Brewton-Parker 68-54 on Friday.

Clark also added nine rebounds for the Bulldogs (1-12). Jayden Johnson shot 4 of 9 from the field and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line to add 14 points. Chris Parker finished with nine points and grabbed nine rebounds in the the first win of the year for the Bulldogs.

Jadon Melvin led the way for the Barons with 19 points. Xavier Gordon-Somers added 11 points for Brewton-Parker, and Abraham Garjah finished with eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

