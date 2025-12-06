South Alabama visits Florida following McGill’s 30-point game

South Alabama Jaguars (6-2) at Florida Gators (8-2) Gainesville, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Florida hosts South Alabama…

South Alabama Jaguars (6-2) at Florida Gators (8-2)

Gainesville, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida hosts South Alabama after Liv McGill scored 30 points in Florida’s 68-64 loss to the Virginia Tech Hokies.

The Gators are 5-0 in home games. Florida is 7-2 against opponents with a winning record.

The Jaguars are 1-1 on the road. South Alabama is sixth in the Sun Belt allowing 63.3 points while holding opponents to 37.8% shooting.

Florida averages 78.2 points, 14.9 more per game than the 63.3 South Alabama allows. South Alabama has shot at a 46.0% clip from the field this season, 9.5 percentage points greater than the 36.5% shooting opponents of Florida have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: McGill is shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Gators, while averaging 26.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 3.9 steals. Me’Arah O’Neal is shooting 49.5% and averaging 14.7 points.

Amyah Sutton is averaging 13.6 points and 1.5 steals for the Jaguars. Cordasia Harris is averaging 12.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

