South Alabama takes on Texas State following Harris’ 38-point game

South Alabama Jaguars (9-3, 1-0 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (7-6, 0-1 Sun Belt)

San Marcos, Texas; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -1.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama visits Texas State after Chaze Harris scored 38 points in South Alabama’s 96-92 overtime win over the UL Monroe Warhawks.

The Bobcats have gone 7-1 in home games. Texas State is the leader in the Sun Belt with 14.9 fast break points.

The Jaguars have gone 1-0 against Sun Belt opponents. South Alabama ranks seventh in the Sun Belt shooting 33.9% from 3-point range.

Texas State’s average of 4.8 made 3-pointers per game is 7.7 fewer made shots on average than the 12.5 per game South Alabama allows. South Alabama scores 7.2 more points per game (75.8) than Texas State gives up (68.6).

The Bobcats and Jaguars meet Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Drone is shooting 47.9% and averaging 13.3 points for the Bobcats. DJ Hall is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

Harris is averaging 16.7 points, 5.3 assists and 1.7 steals for the Jaguars. Adam Olsen is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 73.2 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 10.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Jaguars: 7-3, averaging 75.7 points, 32.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

