New Mexico State Aggies (6-0) vs. South Alabama Jaguars (7-1)

Katy, Texas; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama squares off against New Mexico State in Katy, Texas.

The Jaguars are 7-1 in non-conference play. South Alabama is second in the Sun Belt in team defense, allowing 65.4 points while holding opponents to 37.5% shooting.

The Aggies are 6-0 in non-conference play. New Mexico State ranks seventh in the CUSA shooting 32.8% from 3-point range.

South Alabama makes 47.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 11.7 percentage points higher than New Mexico State has allowed to its opponents (36.0%). New Mexico State has shot at a 43.4% rate from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points above the 37.5% shooting opponents of South Alabama have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Olsen is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Jaguars. Chaze Harris is averaging 15.3 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 51.6%.

Jemel Jones is averaging 16 points and 1.8 steals for the Aggies. Anthony Wrzeszcz is averaging 8.2 points.

