South Alabama plays UL Monroe following Harris’ 20-point outing

South Alabama Jaguars (8-3) at UL Monroe Warhawks (3-8)

Monroe, Louisiana; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama visits UL Monroe after Chaze Harris scored 20 points in South Alabama’s 58-57 loss to the North Texas Mean Green.

The Warhawks are 3-1 in home games. UL Monroe is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Jaguars have gone 3-2 away from home. South Alabama ranks third in the Sun Belt allowing 67.9 points while holding opponents to 38.8% shooting.

UL Monroe makes 42.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than South Alabama has allowed to its opponents (38.8%). South Alabama has shot at a 46.4% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points less than the 47.1% shooting opponents of UL Monroe have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: MJ Russell is scoring 17.5 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Warhawks. Krystian Lewis is averaging 13.6 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 27.3% over the past 10 games.

Adam Olsen is shooting 42.3% and averaging 15.6 points for the Jaguars. Jayden Cooper is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warhawks: 3-7, averaging 71.5 points, 30.2 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points per game.

Jaguars: 7-3, averaging 73.7 points, 32.7 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

